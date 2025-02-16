19 C
Pema Khandu assures support for people affected by Kalai-II Hydroelectric Project

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 15: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday met with people affected by the proposed Kalai-II Hydroelectric Project in Anjaw district and assured them that their grievances would be addressed.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Khandu expressed his happiness over the positive outlook of the affected people toward the project.

“Met with the project-affected people of the Kalai-II Hydroelectric Project proposed in Anjaw district and assured them that their grievances will be addressed with utmost sincerity. Happy to see their positive outlook and warm welcome for this crucial project, which will bring growth, infrastructure, and prosperity to the region,” Khandu wrote on X.

He further emphasised the state government’s commitment to fair compensation, employment opportunities, environmental sustainability, and local development as the project moves forward.

The Kalai-II Hydroelectric Project is a 1,200 MW hydropower initiative located in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, within the Lohit River basin.

