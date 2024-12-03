15 C
Pema Khandu extends Assam Day greetings, hails state's progress

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of Assam on the occasion of Assam Day.

He described the state as one of unparalleled natural beauty and warm hospitality.

Khandu further asserted that Assam is progressing by leaps and bounds under the dynamic leadership of its chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Finest greetings and best wishes on #AssamDay to all! Today, we celebrate the rich heritage, vibrant culture, and remarkable history of Assam, which is progressing by leaps and bounds under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @himantabiswaji. From the majestic Brahmaputra River to the serene tea gardens, Assam is a land of unparalleled natural beauty and warm hospitality,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site X.

The Arunachal chief minister also called on people to honor the spirit of unity and resilience that defines Assam.

“Let’s honor the spirit of unity and resilience that defines this beautiful state. Once again, wishing the people of Assam and everyone who cherishes its legacy a joyful and proud Assam Day!” he added.

