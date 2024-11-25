18 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 25, 2024
PIL over killing spree by Kuki militants at Manipur high court

Northeast
Updated:
IMPHAL, Nov 24: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the High Court of Manipur over the kidnapping and killing of six civilians by suspected Kuki militants in Jiribam district recently.

Acting on the PIL, the Manipur High Court has from November 18 directed all respondents to submit a report, besides fixing the next date of hearing on November 25.
Social worker RK Joysana, the petitioner in the PIL has raised a question on what measures were taken up by the authority after suspected Kuki militants  kidnapped six civilians at Jakuradhor Karong in Jiribam on November 11.

“A division bench of Justice Sidharth Mridul, former Chief Justice of Manipur High Court and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui recently discussed the PIL and later on November 18 a notice was served to as many as 21 respondents, including Manipur government Chief Secretary, Commissioner (Home), DGP, Security Advisor and 16 SPs to submit a report and fixed November 25 as the next date of hearing,” RK Joysana told a press meet at Thangjing Hall, Manipur Press Club here.

Earlier, Joysana filed an RTI application seeking details on what steps were initiated by the concerned authorities over the burning of houses belonging to the members of Meitei community and killing of Meiteis in the ongoing conflict.
He later filed the PIL feeling unsatisfied with the RTI response given by the state government, Joysana said. (NNN)

