Postal Services In Manipur Hit As Employees Begin Indefinite Cease Work Strike

IMPHAL, Mar 4 (NNN): With the indefinite cease work agitation of the employees of Gramin Dak Sevaks of the Postal department commenced today, the striking employees on Friday locked down the head Post office in Imphal.

The employees launched the indefinite strike under the aegis of All India Gramin Dak Sevak Union (AIGDSU) Manipur Division, NE Circle, as a part of their “One day gherao”.

- Advertisement -

On day-one of the strike, the employees of post offices across the state converged in front of the head post office in Imphal’s Bapupara, opposite the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

After locking down the office gate with a padlock, the employees staged a protest there highlighting their charter of demands.

The union is demanding immediate release of the union’s subscription fee, immediate disbursement of risk and hardship allowance and settlement of the issue of anomalies in level-I and level-II TRCA structure, among others.

S Sanasam Yaima, secretary of the AIGDSU Manipur Division, NE Circle, talking to reporters on the sideline of the protest, said that the union has been pressing the concerned authorities to address their seven-point charter of demands for a long time.

- Advertisement -

“We will continue our strike until and unless our demands are fulfilled,” he said.

The strike has affected mainly two categories of people- pensioners, and persons with disabilities and senior citizens who received their pension at the 630 branch offices and 56 sub-post offices in Manipur.

It also affected those who have been provided seasonal employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme besides other customers of postal life insurances and Sukanya Samriddhi accounts.

The strike also affected delivery of postal articles including letters, passports, etc.