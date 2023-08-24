Pre-fabricated houses for violence-hit people temporary measure: Manipur CM

IMPHAL, Aug 23: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on
Wednesday said that the pre-fabricated houses built for those
affected by violence are not a permanent arrangement and was
constructed to ease the hardship faced by those living in relief
camps.
He also said that the situation in the northeastern state is
gradually improving.
Singh was speaking at a programme where temporary shelter
homes were handed over to over 300 families at Sajiwa Jail
Complex in Imphal East district. They have been staying in
various relief camps in the same area.
“These are temporary measures. Our first priority is to
rehabilitate the affected people in both hills and the valley. Pre-
fabricated houses are being built at eight sites,” the chief
minister said.
Prefabricated houses are ready-made structures that are
constructed off-site and assembled at the place where the
homes will be set up.
Singh said that 320 houses have been built at Kwakta in
Bishnupur district, 400 at Sajiwa and 200 at Sawombung in
Imphal East, while 400 such houses were constructed at Yaithibi
Loukol in Thoubal district.
“In the valley, shifting will be done in the next 10-15 days. We
have also started a survey for the construction of permanent
structures in several localities,” he said.
The chief minister said there will be a little delay in Kangpokpi
and Churachandpur districts.
“Two sites have been considered for 700 families in Kangpokpi
district. One site has been identified and ground levelling is
almost done there. For Churachandpur too, a site for
construction is almost identified,” Singh said.
He said the situation in the state is improving.
“The apprehension that there might be gun attacks is mostly
gone now. We believe normalcy will be restored. This has been
possible because of the collective efforts,” the chief minister
said.
The violence in the state erupted in early May after a ‘Tribal
Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest
against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe
(ST) status.
Since then, more than 160 people have died and several
hundreds were injured in ethnic clashes in Manipur.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population
and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include
Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the
hill districts. (PTI)