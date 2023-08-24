Pre-fabricated houses for violence-hit people temporary measure: Manipur CM

IMPHAL, Aug 23: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on

Wednesday said that the pre-fabricated houses built for those

affected by violence are not a permanent arrangement and was

constructed to ease the hardship faced by those living in relief

camps.

He also said that the situation in the northeastern state is

gradually improving.

Singh was speaking at a programme where temporary shelter

homes were handed over to over 300 families at Sajiwa Jail

Complex in Imphal East district. They have been staying in

various relief camps in the same area.

“These are temporary measures. Our first priority is to

rehabilitate the affected people in both hills and the valley. Pre-

fabricated houses are being built at eight sites,” the chief

minister said.

Prefabricated houses are ready-made structures that are

constructed off-site and assembled at the place where the

homes will be set up.

Singh said that 320 houses have been built at Kwakta in

Bishnupur district, 400 at Sajiwa and 200 at Sawombung in

Imphal East, while 400 such houses were constructed at Yaithibi

Loukol in Thoubal district.

“In the valley, shifting will be done in the next 10-15 days. We

have also started a survey for the construction of permanent

structures in several localities,” he said.

The chief minister said there will be a little delay in Kangpokpi

and Churachandpur districts.

“Two sites have been considered for 700 families in Kangpokpi

district. One site has been identified and ground levelling is

almost done there. For Churachandpur too, a site for

construction is almost identified,” Singh said.

He said the situation in the state is improving.

“The apprehension that there might be gun attacks is mostly

gone now. We believe normalcy will be restored. This has been

possible because of the collective efforts,” the chief minister

said.

The violence in the state erupted in early May after a ‘Tribal

Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest

against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe

(ST) status.

Since then, more than 160 people have died and several

hundreds were injured in ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population

and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include

Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the

hill districts. (PTI)