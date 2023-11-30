Prince Tenzing Jigme Namgyal laid to rest

GANGTOK, Nov 29: Gyalse (Prince) Tenzing Jigme Namgyal, the

grandson of the 11th Chogyal Sir Tashi Namgyal, was on

Wednesday laid to rest with full state honours at Lukshyama

Royal Cremation Ground here.

The 61 year-old Gyalse (Prince) Tenzing Jigme Namgyal

breathed his last on November 21 in Mumbai after a brief

illness.

He is survived by his wife Sem Sangey Deki Namgyal and three

children.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was among the large

number of people who bid a final goodbye to the scion of the

erstwhile royal family of the state.

Earlier in the day Tamang also visited the bereaved family and

offered his respects to the late Prince at their residence.

The Chogyal (Dharma Kings) were the monarchs of the former

kingdom of Sikkim, which belonged to the Namgyal dynasty.

The Chogyal was the absolute monarch of Sikkim from 1642 to

1973 and the constitutional monarch from 1973 to 1975, when

the monarchy was abolished and the Sikkimese people voted in

a referendum to make Sikkim the 22nd state of India. (PTI)