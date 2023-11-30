Prince Tenzing Jigme Namgyal laid to rest

GANGTOK, Nov 29: Gyalse (Prince) Tenzing Jigme Namgyal, the
grandson of the 11th Chogyal Sir Tashi Namgyal, was on
Wednesday laid to rest with full state honours at Lukshyama
Royal Cremation Ground here.
The 61 year-old Gyalse (Prince) Tenzing Jigme Namgyal
breathed his last on November 21 in Mumbai after a brief
illness.
He is survived by his wife Sem Sangey Deki Namgyal and three
children.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was among the large
number of people who bid a final goodbye to the scion of the
erstwhile royal family of the state.
Earlier in the day Tamang also visited the bereaved family and
offered his respects to the late Prince at their residence.
The Chogyal (Dharma Kings) were the monarchs of the former
kingdom of Sikkim, which belonged to the Namgyal dynasty.
The Chogyal was the absolute monarch of Sikkim from 1642 to
1973 and the constitutional monarch from 1973 to 1975, when
the monarchy was abolished and the Sikkimese people voted in
a referendum to make Sikkim the 22nd state of India. (PTI)
