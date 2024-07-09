29 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
type here...

Prominent Naga leader passes away in Dimapur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, July 8: The Naga Hoho mourned the death of a prominent Naga leader in Dimapur.

The Naga Hoho said it was grieved by the demise of Raitu Elu on July 5 evening in Dimapur and whose mortal remains have been interred in his native village in Peren district, Nagaland, on July 6.

- Advertisement -

The Naga Hoho said Raitu Elu was a selfless and dynamic Naga social worker and an inspirational leader hailing from Zeliang Naga community. He served the Naga Hoho as a member of Committee on Naga Political Affairs (CONPA) from 2015-2019. He also served as the president of Zeme Naga Council.

“In his death, the Nagas have lost a true patriot, his community has lost an inspirational leader and his family has lost a doting father and brother,” it stated.

The Naga Hoho then expressed “sincere condolences to the bereaved family and commit his soul to rest in heavenly peace with our Creator”. (NNN)

Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rahul Gandhi meets Manipur governor

The Hills Times -
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season Best Places to Visit in Vietnam