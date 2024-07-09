Prominent Naga leader passes away in Dimapur

DIMAPUR, July 8: The Naga Hoho mourned the death of a prominent Naga leader in Dimapur.

The Naga Hoho said it was grieved by the demise of Raitu Elu on July 5 evening in Dimapur and whose mortal remains have been interred in his native village in Peren district, Nagaland, on July 6.

The Naga Hoho said Raitu Elu was a selfless and dynamic Naga social worker and an inspirational leader hailing from Zeliang Naga community. He served the Naga Hoho as a member of Committee on Naga Political Affairs (CONPA) from 2015-2019. He also served as the president of Zeme Naga Council.

“In his death, the Nagas have lost a true patriot, his community has lost an inspirational leader and his family has lost a doting father and brother,” it stated.

The Naga Hoho then expressed “sincere condolences to the bereaved family and commit his soul to rest in heavenly peace with our Creator”. (NNN)