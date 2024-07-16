Protest demonstration against Manipur unrest in New Delhi

IMPHAL, July 15: The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) has announced that it will organize a protest demonstration in connection with the ongoing unrest in Manipur at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on July 28.

Addressing a press conference held recently at the Manipur Press Club, Imphal, DMCC’s Women Wing publicity secretary Naorem Lilina informed that the protest demonstration will be carried out from 1 pm till 3 pm of the day on four different agendas.

She said that the agendas include pressuring and demanding the central government to stop the central security forces deployed in the state for “taking sides with the Kuki militants or Kuki narco terrorists”.

Lilina also said putting of fences between areas dominated by different communities is ill-designed is akin to segregation and division of the various communities residing in the state. Lilina maintained that the demand for removal of these fences is another important agenda of the proposed protest demonstration.

She also said that the demand for the safe restoration/rehabilitation of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who are taking refuge in relief camps to their original places and elimination of the bunkers set up by the Kuki militants. Lilina alleged that these bunkers are used by the Kuki militants to attack the Meitei villages.

She then appealed to the people from the state staying in New Delhi to take part in the Jantar Mantar agitation. (NNN)