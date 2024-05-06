23 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 6, 2024
type here...

Rains along with hailstorm wreak havoc in parts of Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, May 5: Heavy rains accompanied by a hailstorm lashed several parts of Manipur on Sunday, damaging houses and vehicles, officials said.

Several houses were damaged in different parts of the state, including Canchipur and Tera in Imphal West, with hails leaving holes on tin roofs. Strong winds also blew away hutments in different areas, they said.

- Advertisement -

In many areas the hails formed a thick white blanket.

Windshields of four-wheelers parked in the open developed cracks due to the hailstorm. Trees were also uprooted in many areas by the winds.

An official said the damage was being assessed.

The Met Department issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rains in several Northeastern states, including Manipur, till Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said his government would repair the houses that were damaged.

“Request all those whose houses were damaged in today’s heavy hailstorm to submit photographs to their respective deputy commissioner for immediate repair,” he posted on Facebook. (PTI)

Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa