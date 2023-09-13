Raksha Mantri inaugurates Nechiphu tunnel among 36 BRO projects in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Sept 12: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday

virtually inaugurated 36 road and bridge projects in Arunachal

Pradesh, including the strategically located Nechiphu tunnel

connecting Tawang with Assam’s Balipara.

The defence minister dedicated to the nation a total of 90 key

border infrastructure projects across the country virtually from

Jammu.

The 90 projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) along

the Line of Actual Control with China are worth Rs 2,941 crore.

Singh virtually inaugurated 22 roads, 63 bridges, Nechiphu

tunnel, two airfields and two helipads across the nation, BRO

officials said.

Chief minister Pema Khandu and Director General of Police

Anand Mohan witnessed the event from Sessa in West Kameng

district.

Situated at an altitude of 5,700 feet, Nechiphu tunnel on the

Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road in West Kameng district is a

unique D-shaped single-tube double-lane tunnel that will

provide all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang region

and will be beneficial for both armed forces and tourists,

officials said.

The tunnel will bypass the Nechiphu Pass, where extreme foggy

conditions prevail, causing hindrance to general traffic and

military convoys.

“An architectural masterpiece, the strategically located tunnel

will facilitate the swift movement of troops as well as citizens.

Cutting a short distance by about 5 km, the tunnel will provide

ease of travel and connectivity in the stretch that has dense

fog,” Khandu said in X, formerly Twitter.

The BRO has recently completed the construction of eight roads

in Arunachal Pradesh along the LAC at a cost of Rs 678 crore.

Of the total projects dedicated to the nation by Singh, 11 are in

Jammu and Kashmir, 26 in Ladakh, 36 in Arunachal Pradesh,

five in Mizoram, three in Himachal Pradesh, two each in Sikkim,

Uttarakhand and West Bengal and one each in Nagaland,

Rajasthan, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The projects inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh include eight

road projects and 20 bridges. (PTI)