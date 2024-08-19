27 C
Tripura MoS demands resignation of Mamata Banerjee

Bhoumik also touched on a separate incident involving BJP worker from Sonamura Sub-division

Northeast
AGARTALA, Aug 18: Former Union minister of state, Pratima Bhoumik, on Sunday, urged West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to step down, asserting that her resignation is vital for the safety of women in the state.

During a press conference, Bhoumik, a senior BJP leader from Tripura, highlighted a horrific incident on August 8 at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata, where a young doctor was allegedly gang-raped and brutally murdered.

“This is not an isolated case in West Bengal,” Bhoumik stated. “Such atrocities have occurred repeatedly, even during the CPIM’s rule, and continue under the current Chief Minister who touts ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’ (Mother, Motherland, and People). Women are not safe in West Bengal.”

She further alleged that the state government and police attempted to cover up the incident by claiming the doctor’s death was a suicide. However, the hospital’s medical professionals protested, exposing the truth. “The post-mortem report shows over 100 injury marks on the victim’s body. This barbaric incident cannot be tolerated,” Bhoumik said.

The BJP leader also accused Mamata Banerjee of prioritizing political posturing over genuine governance. “As chief minister, home minister, and health minister, Mamata Banerjee is failing in her duties. The state is under the control of Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons, and there is no democracy,” Bhoumik added.

She criticized the government’s handling of protests related to the incident, alleging that TMC supporters attacked demonstrators and attempted to destroy evidence. Bhoumik went so far as to label Banerjee a “crime queen” and compared her government to a Taliban regime, claiming that there is no freedom of speech in the state. “Mamata Banerjee must resign because, under her rule, women are not safe,” Bhoumik emphasized.

Bhoumik also touched on a separate incident involving Asish Pal, a BJP worker from Sonamura Sub-division. Pal was reportedly attacked on August 12 during the Panchayat election results and succumbed to his injuries after battling for his life. Bhoumik vowed to ensure justice for Pal, stating, “I will personally see to it that the culprits are held accountable.”.

