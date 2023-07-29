28 C
Relief and ex gratia for families of deceased

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 28: Deputy commissioner Zunheboto, Rahul Bhanudas Mali (IAS), handed over an ex gratia of Rs. 15,00,000 (fifteen lakh rupees) to the family of Late Lt. Biswajit Das, aged 35, from Nagaon District, Assam. Lt. Biswajit Das passed away on 28th February 2023, while serving in the line of duty during the Nagaland state assembly elections on Friday. He was a handyman attached to E-19 of Jharkhand Police, stationed at Viyilho Village under 34 AC, Aghunato in Zunheboto district. The ex gratia was provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and was received by the deceased’s father, Pratis Das.

In addition, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Bhanudas Mali also extended relief in monetary form to Kiholi Zhimo of Khuwaboto Colony, situated below the Assam Rifle camp in Zunheboto district. Kiholi Zhimo’s house was destroyed by a landslide in June.

