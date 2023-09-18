28 C
Renovated Kiphire Helipad witnesses trial landing

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 17: A successful trial landing of helicopter was
carried out on Sunday after the renovation of the existing
helipad at Kiphire.
The helipad service was inactive due to the unsafe conditions of
the helipad ground risking safe landing. The helipad has been
properly fenced and a solid iron gate also constructed for safety
and security of the helipad service. Upon the successful trial, a
serious patient was airlifted to Dimapur for treatment. SDO

Kiphire and Supervisor of the helipad renovation committee,
Longdiba said that the pilot has expressed satisfaction over the
renovation work and assured that regular helicopter service will
resume soon.

