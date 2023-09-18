Renovated Kiphire Helipad witnesses trial landing

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 17: A successful trial landing of helicopter was

carried out on Sunday after the renovation of the existing

helipad at Kiphire.

The helipad service was inactive due to the unsafe conditions of

the helipad ground risking safe landing. The helipad has been

properly fenced and a solid iron gate also constructed for safety

and security of the helipad service. Upon the successful trial, a

serious patient was airlifted to Dimapur for treatment. SDO

Kiphire and Supervisor of the helipad renovation committee,

Longdiba said that the pilot has expressed satisfaction over the

renovation work and assured that regular helicopter service will

resume soon.