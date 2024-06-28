Repoll ordered in 1 polling station under Dimapur Municipal Council

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 27: The State Election Commission has ordered repoll at polling station no. 4 under Ward 20 of Dimapur Municipal Council. The repoll will be held from 7.30 am to 4 pm on June 28.

- Advertisement -

State election commissioner T John Longkumer, in an order dated June 26, said the poll taken at the polling station on June 26 has been declared void, under the provisions of Section 31(1) of the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023 and Rule 66(a) of the Nagaland Municipal Election Rules, 2023, on the basis of the report submitted by the returning officer, Dimapur Municipal Council, and after taking all material circumstances into account.

In another release, Longkumer said a provisional 83.54% voter turnout was recorded in the urban local body elections in the state on June 26.

He said the Atoizu Town Council under Zunheboto district recorded the highest voter turnout with a poll percentage of 95.47% while the Changtongya Town Council registered the lowest turnout with 67.70%.

He added that the polling in 24 municipalities spread across 420 polling stations and 214 wards was held peacefully, except in one polling station under Dimapur Municipal Council. A total of 523 candidates, 325 males and 198 females, were in the contest.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Thursday expressed shock and pain at the alleged poll-related violence perpetrated by the supporters of NDPP candidate Imlikumzuk at the residence of INC candidate from Alongmen ward Bendangchuba on the polling day.

Condemning the vandalism and physical assault against its candidate’s supporters and family members, the NPCC urged the law enforcement agencies and the State Election Commission to take the strictest action against the hooligans responsible for this “dastardly act”.