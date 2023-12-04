Meghalaya govt to meet Punjabi Lane residents over relocation plan

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The Meghalaya government will hold a

meeting next week with residents of the disputed Punjabi Lane

area in Shillong over the relocation plan, officials said on

Saturday.

In its plan presented before the high court on September 29,

the state government had proposed to relocate 342 families

from the disputed area to land owned by the Shillong Municipal

Board. The families, however, demanded that the government

also build houses for them.

“We have fixed a meeting with the Harijan Panchayat

Committee (HPC) on December 7. We are hopeful that both

sides will be able to sort out their differences in the meeting,” a

senior official of the Urban Development Authority told PTI.

The HPC, which represents these families, had requested to

modify the plan prepared by the state government, and the

government is not averse to some “adjustments”, he said.

The state government had also told the high court that it would

increase the size of the plots as requested by the families.

People from Punjab, who were brought to Shillong around 200

years ago by the British to work as cleaners and sweepers, live

in the area.

Following the assault of a person, a clash broke out in the area

in May 2018 between Khasis and Sikhs. A curfew was imposed

in the area for over a month following the violence.

Soon after, the Shillong Municipal Board began an exercise to

determine the legal residents of the area, after demands to

relocate the ethnic Punjabis.

A high-level committee was set up by the state government to

solve the decades-old issue.

The state government then formulated a plan to relocate the

settlers, most of whom were identified as “illegal encroachers”,

to flats.

After initial reluctance, the HPC agreed for the relocation of the

settlers from the area, locally known as Them Iew Mawlong,

but with certain demands, including the government providing

them plots and bearing the cost of constructing their houses.

However, several local NGOs opposed the demand, warning

that “all hell will break loose” if the demand is accepted when

“indigenous poor are left to fend for themselves”. (PTI)