Restoration of free movement along state’s highways key to peace process: Manipur Cong chief

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, June 23: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president K. Meghachandra on Monday said restoring free movement along the state’s National Highways and other routes is essential for the peace process in the conflict-hit state.

Speaking to reporters, Meghachandra said, “Amit Shah has said that the situation in Manipur is not yet conducive for re-establishing an elected government. There has been no complete free movement in the state for the last 780 days.”

He added that while Shah had ordered the restoration of free movement from March 8 this year, with state transport buses placed under armed escort, the directive has failed in implementation.

“If the government restores free movement in the state, it will be a step towards the peace process,” the Wangkhem legislator said.

Manipur continues to face various difficulties due to ongoing ethnic tensions and restricted movement, he added.

In the wake of the ethnic violence that broke out between the Kukis and the Meiteis in May 2023, Kuki organisations have strongly objected to free movement along NH-2 (Imphal to Dimapur) and NH-37 (Imphal to Silchar) which passes through Kuki-dominated areas.

They also demanded that unless a separate administration is given to the Kuki community, free movement will not be allowed.

On March 8, acting on Shah’s directive, the Manipur government attempted to send a state transport bus through the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district..

However, violence erupted when the bus, which started from Imphal, reached the district. Kuki protesters attacked the vehicle, leading to violent clashes between security forces and demonstrators. One person was killed in the firing, and dozens were injured. (PTI)

