RGU ranks 16th among top Central universities in India

ITANAGAR, May 26 (PTI): The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here has secured the 16th rank amongst the central universities across the country, according to the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) University Ranking – 2023.

RGU vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha while congratulating the faculty members, administrative staff, students, alumni, and all the stakeholders said that this is a small step towards the goal of excellence that the university has set for itself and such recognition reaffirms that the university is going in the right direction.

He further informed that RGU is also all set to get the third cycle of accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The ranking is based on seven performance indicators – academic excellence, research, placement performance, corporate interface, placement strategies and support, teaching-learning resources and pedagogy and future orientation.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has topped the list.

Reflecting the growth of the higher education sector in the North East Region (NER), six northeastern universities have made it to the top 20 central universities in the overall list.

Other than RGU, it included Mizoram University (Aizawl), Tezpur University (Assam), North-Eastern Hill University (Shillong), Sikkim University (Gangtok) and Assam University (Assam).

The IIRF ranks more than 1,000 institutions (300+ universities, 350 engineering colleges, 150+ B-schools, 50 law colleges, 50 design schools, 50 architecture colleges, and 100+ undergraduate colleges for BBA & BCA) across the country.

The Federation for World Academics (FWA) guides the methodology and industrial feedback and plays the role of mentor for the IIRF Centre for Institutional Research (ICIR) in India.