Arunachal’s RGU secures 13th IIRF rank, tops in NE

GUWAHATI, June 30: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Arunachal Pradesh has secured the 13th position in the central universities list published by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF), emerging as the top university in the Northeast region.

Mizoram University secured the 15th spot, with Tezpur University (Assam) and NEHU, Shillong (Meghalaya) taking the 16th and 18th positions, respectively, in a ranking of 50 central universities in the country.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the achivement stating, “I compliment Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and his team for their commitment to maintain a high standard of academic ambience on the campus.”

RGU, recently honored with an NAAC “A” grade, has once again demonstrated its excellence in grading compared to central universities by achieving a remarkable score of 972.24 in the overall index score of IIRF, a non-governmental organization known for conducting thorough evaluations of educational institutions.

Congratulating RGU fraternity for this good ranking by IIRF Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha said, “this is a testimony to its pursuits to excel though relentless efforts to improve competitiveness at national level.”

“As one of the premier quality higher education providers in the NE, the RGU has yet again proved its academic prowess”, he added.

The ranking assesses academic reputation by gathering feedback from employers, educators, and researchers familiar with the institute’s academic environment and the quality of its graduates.

It also takes into account various other factors such as feedback from educators, employer perception, availability of teaching-learning resources, faculty-student ratio, financial resources, research and professional practice, publications and citations, patents and projects, graduation outcomes, placement records, entrepreneurship, and higher studies, all of which highlight the institution’s impact on fostering innovation and research.

The IIRF utilizes a thorough assessment procedure, taking into account various criteria to establish an institution’s ranking. These criteria cover different aspects of academic achievement and overall institutional performance.

Some of the main criteria used to determine rankings are: placement success, educational resources and teaching methods, research, industry involvement, placement strategies and assistance, future focus, external reputation, and global perspective.