Rio administers drug-free Nagaland pledge

DIMAPUR, Aug 16: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio
administered the pledge for drug-free Nagaland during the 77th
Independence Day celebration at Secretariat Plaza in Kohima as
a mark of the state government’s commitment towards the war
on drugs.
“On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, I pledge to make
our community, family, friends and ourselves drug-free. I shall
report to the authorities about any narcotics and psychotropic
substances related activities if noticed,” the pledge read.
Rio also officially inaugurated the E-office and E-vigilance
applications on the occasion. The launch of these digital
platforms marks a significant step towards modernising
administrative processes in the state.
He said the installation of CCTVs in all 84 police stations across
the state have been completed on Independence Day. Rio
launched the installation of CCTV system at police stations in
Kohima district on August 9.
Rio said to enhance the reach of the police, four police outposts
at Seyochung, Kiphire, Champang and Seithekema-A have been
upgraded to police stations and a new police outpost has been
set up at Chukitong.
He added that new police stations have been constructed at
Sovima village in Chümoukedima district and Atoizu in
Zunheboto district. Further, six new SDPO posts were created in
Agunato, Akuluto, Doyang, Jalukie, Meluri and Tobu, he said.
On the Naga political issue, Rio said finding an early solution of
the issue remains at the top of his government’s agenda. He
assured to make every effort to hold consultations with all the
stakeholders in this regard.
He also called upon all the Naga political groups, all
stakeholders and the government of India to bring about an
inclusive, honourable and acceptable solution without any
further delay.
Acknowledging the developmental deficit, particularly in the
eastern districts of the state and the grievances raised by the
Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation, Rio appreciated the
government of India for looking into the matter. He assured to
bridge the development deficit to bring the eastern districts at
par with the rest of the State.
He also informed that keeping in view the sentiments of the
people, the state cabinet urged the Law Commission to exempt
Nagaland from the purview of UCC. He shared that the Union
home minister Amit Shah had assured that the UCC would not
be applicable to the scheduled tribes of Nagaland and the
North East.