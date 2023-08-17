Rio administers drug-free Nagaland pledge

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 16: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio

administered the pledge for drug-free Nagaland during the 77th

Independence Day celebration at Secretariat Plaza in Kohima as

a mark of the state government’s commitment towards the war

on drugs.

“On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, I pledge to make

our community, family, friends and ourselves drug-free. I shall

report to the authorities about any narcotics and psychotropic

substances related activities if noticed,” the pledge read.

Rio also officially inaugurated the E-office and E-vigilance

applications on the occasion. The launch of these digital

platforms marks a significant step towards modernising

administrative processes in the state.

He said the installation of CCTVs in all 84 police stations across

the state have been completed on Independence Day. Rio

launched the installation of CCTV system at police stations in

Kohima district on August 9.

Rio said to enhance the reach of the police, four police outposts

at Seyochung, Kiphire, Champang and Seithekema-A have been

upgraded to police stations and a new police outpost has been

set up at Chukitong.

He added that new police stations have been constructed at

Sovima village in Chümoukedima district and Atoizu in

Zunheboto district. Further, six new SDPO posts were created in

Agunato, Akuluto, Doyang, Jalukie, Meluri and Tobu, he said.

On the Naga political issue, Rio said finding an early solution of

the issue remains at the top of his government’s agenda. He

assured to make every effort to hold consultations with all the

stakeholders in this regard.

He also called upon all the Naga political groups, all

stakeholders and the government of India to bring about an

inclusive, honourable and acceptable solution without any

further delay.

Acknowledging the developmental deficit, particularly in the

eastern districts of the state and the grievances raised by the

Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation, Rio appreciated the

government of India for looking into the matter. He assured to

bridge the development deficit to bring the eastern districts at

par with the rest of the State.

He also informed that keeping in view the sentiments of the

people, the state cabinet urged the Law Commission to exempt

Nagaland from the purview of UCC. He shared that the Union

home minister Amit Shah had assured that the UCC would not

be applicable to the scheduled tribes of Nagaland and the

North East.