Road link to Pipsorang to be completed by next year: Arunachal CM

ITANAGAR, Nov 13: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema

Khandu on Monday announced that the road to remote

Pipsorang from Tali in Kra Daadi district will become

motorable by Independence Day next year.

A 55-km road from Tali to Pipsorang, an administrative unit,

is under construction.

“The national Tricolour will be unfurled by local legislator

Jikke Tako at Pipsorang on Independence Day next year and

he will come by road,” Khandu said.

There had been no motorable road to reach Tali from

Itanagar and Khandu had promised in 2017 that his next visit

to Tali would be by road. On February 27, that promise was

fulfilled when he came to Tali by road to celebrate Nyokum, a

festival of the Nyishi tribe.

Khandu came to Pipsorang by chopper along with union

minister Kiren Rijiju, Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein and

others. This is the first visit of any chief minister to the area.

Addressing the villagers, Khandu appreciated local BJP MLA

Jikke Tako, a first-timer, for his sincere efforts to bring

development to his remote constituency.

“I have seen him always talking passionately about his

constituency… His sincere efforts are now bearing fruit. Tali

today is connected by an all-weather road. There is regular

electricity and water supply. And the road to Pipsorang is

progressing satisfactorily,” an official release quoted the

chief minister as saying.

Khandu especially praised Tako’s call of ‘Back to Tali’ to those

who migrated from his constituency and settled at places like

the state capital and other district headquarters.

With proper road connectivity and basic facilities including

health, education and administration being available, people

will come back for sure, the chief minister said.

Inaugurating the upgraded Pipsorang SDO headquarters from

an administrative circle with headquarters at Kolang, Khandu

announced Rs 30 crore for development of the requisite

infrastructure.

The chief minister also formally launched a piped water

scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Pipsorang, the

release added. (PTI)