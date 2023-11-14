Road link to Pipsorang to be completed by next year: Arunachal CM

ITANAGAR, Nov 13: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema
Khandu on Monday announced that the road to remote
Pipsorang from Tali in Kra Daadi district will become
motorable by Independence Day next year.
A 55-km road from Tali to Pipsorang, an administrative unit,
is under construction.
“The national Tricolour will be unfurled by local legislator
Jikke Tako at Pipsorang on Independence Day next year and
he will come by road,” Khandu said.
There had been no motorable road to reach Tali from
Itanagar and Khandu had promised in 2017 that his next visit
to Tali would be by road. On February 27, that promise was
fulfilled when he came to Tali by road to celebrate Nyokum, a
festival of the Nyishi tribe.
Khandu came to Pipsorang by chopper along with union
minister Kiren Rijiju, Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein and
others. This is the first visit of any chief minister to the area.
Addressing the villagers, Khandu appreciated local BJP MLA
Jikke Tako, a first-timer, for his sincere efforts to bring
development to his remote constituency.
“I have seen him always talking passionately about his
constituency… His sincere efforts are now bearing fruit. Tali
today is connected by an all-weather road. There is regular
electricity and water supply. And the road to Pipsorang is
progressing satisfactorily,” an official release quoted the
chief minister as saying.
Khandu especially praised Tako’s call of ‘Back to Tali’ to those
who migrated from his constituency and settled at places like
the state capital and other district headquarters.
With proper road connectivity and basic facilities including
health, education and administration being available, people
will come back for sure, the chief minister said.
Inaugurating the upgraded Pipsorang SDO headquarters from
an administrative circle with headquarters at Kolang, Khandu
announced Rs 30 crore for development of the requisite
infrastructure.
The chief minister also formally launched a piped water
scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Pipsorang, the
release added. (PTI)