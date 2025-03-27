35.5 C
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Violent Land Dispute in Kra Daadi District Leaves Eight Injured

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

ITANAGAR, Mar 27: A land dispute in Neomi village, Kra Daadi district, escalated into violence on the morning of March 26, resulting in gunfire and leaving eight people injured.

Among the victims, six sustained gunshot wounds, while two others suffered injuries caused by traditional weapons such as Dau and machetes. The clash erupted around 10:00 a.m. between members of two families from Mangnia and Giba villages, quickly spiraling out of control and prompting authorities to intervene.

Due to the severity of the injuries, officials arranged for the wounded individuals to be airlifted from Gangte helipad to medical facilities in Naharlagun and Itanagar for urgent treatment.

Confirming the incident, Kra Daadi police stated that security personnel have been deployed in Tali Circle to prevent further violence. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the violent confrontation.

The situation in the area remains tense, with authorities on high alert to prevent any further escalation.

