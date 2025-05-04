Road woes in rural Namsai: A barrier to healthcare access

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, May 3: While Namsai district continues to make strides in infrastructure and development, a pressing issue remains hidden beyond the gleam of progress: the dismal condition of rural roads, sources said.

Namsai town, the district headquarters, has become a symbol of modern advancement with improved connectivity, upgraded facilities, and a well-equipped district hospital. However, in sharp contrast, many interior villages in the district struggle with poor road infrastructure—an issue that has become a silent crisis, especially when it comes to healthcare access, sources added.

“In numerous rural pockets, roads are still kutcha or only partially paved. During the monsoon season, these routes often become treacherous and, at times, completely impassable. For residents of these villages, a medical emergency doesn’t just mean reaching a doctor—it means overcoming physical barriers that can cost lives,” the source said.

Villagers recount heartbreaking stories of patients suffering due to delays caused by poor road conditions. Complications during childbirth, accidents, and chronic illnesses are often exacerbated by the lack of timely access to the district hospital in Namsai town.

Healthcare workers, too, bear the brunt of this crisis. Many posted in remote health sub-centers find it difficult, if not impossible, to reach their designated posts. As a result, several sub-centers remain understaffed or non-functional, pushing more pressure onto the already burdened district hospital.

Despite visible government efforts to improve urban infrastructure, rural communities feel left behind. “We appreciate the roads being built in town, but our villages also need attention,” says a local community leader. Local organizations and residents have repeatedly urged the authorities to prioritize rural road projects—not just for better transport, but as essential conduits for healthcare, education, and livelihood

“Until road connectivity reaches every corner of the district, villagers will continue to face immense hardship—simply to access what should be basic services. For Namsai to truly progress, its development must be inclusive, ensuring that no village is left behind on the road to better health,” a villager said.