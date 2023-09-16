RPP expresses concern over Dimapur’s problems

DIMAPUR, Sept 15: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) has expressed deep concern
regarding the problems faced by Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland.
In a press release, the RPP stated, “Dimapur, once the fastest-growing city in the
entire Northeast, is now being left behind to rot, with issues such as multiple
taxations, filth, drugs, bootlegging, traffic problems, the syndicate system, and
crumbling infrastructure.”
The RPP criticized the government’s misplaced priorities, highlighting the proposal
for a mini-city around Chathe Prayer Centre area while Dimapur faces various
pressing issues. The party questioned the sustainability and beneficiaries of this
proposed project.
Regarding the regular dengue outbreaks in Dimapur, the RPP asserted that they
are directly linked to flooding and clogged drainages. They called for the
immediate cancellation of illegally issued land titles over swamps and sewages
and the demolition of illegal structures. They urged the government and
Dimapur’s MLAs to focus on revamping the entire drainage system.
The RPP also raised concerns about the Dimapur airport runway flooding, calling
for the eviction of land encroachers to allow for expansion. They criticized the
government’s single-minded focus on Chiethu Airport while neglecting Dimapur
airport.
The party highlighted the need for serious discussions and debates on these
critical issues during the 14th Assembly Session and questioned the limitations of
an opposition-less government in addressing them.
The RPP’s statement reflects its strong concern about the state of Dimapur and its
call for urgent action to address the city’s pressing problems. (NNN)