‘Authorised’ poultry syndicate baffles Dimapur trader’s body

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 13: The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (DCCI) expressed shock that the office of secretary

taxation of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council in Assam

has allegedly authorised a poultry syndicate and allowed to set

up a check gate at Khatkhati near Dimapur to intercept vehicles

transporting chickens to Nagaland on the pretext of license

checking.

The Poultry Union Dimapur (PUD) imposed an indefinite ban on

import of poultry to Nagaland on August 10 opposing the

syndicate system that allegedly charges Rs 30 per kg of poultry

before any poultry consignment is allowed to enter Dimapur.

The union decided to continue the ban till a viable solution is

reached in order to stop exploitation of poultry traders and

consumers of Nagaland.

Extending support to the poultry ban by the PUD, the DCCI in a

release wondered why the Nagaland government and the

Dimapur district administration have so far not come up with

any concrete action and update the public on the issue.

Saying that it has always been at the forefront against any form

of monopoly or unfair trade practices, especially in the

commercial hub Dimapur, the DCCI said the recent disclosure

by the PUD of a syndicate system operating in neighbouring

Assam with regard to import of live chickens into Nagaland is

indeed alarming.

The traders’ body reiterated its stand that there should not be

any syndicate system, whether in poultry or any other

businesses, in Dimapur and the whole of Nagaland. The

syndicate system has for long stifled healthy competition in

business, especially at the cost of local entrepreneurs and

small-time businessmen, it observed.

Noting that the total ban on import of live chickens is affecting

almost every household in Nagaland, the DCCI extended

support to the PUD in its fight against the syndicate system as it

will deprive the local poultry traders and farmers of their profit

margin, and ultimately their very livelihood.

The DCCI members along with members of the Confederation

of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry also visited

the inter-state check gate on August 11 to extend solidarity to

the PUD.