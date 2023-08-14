‘Authorised’ poultry syndicate baffles Dimapur trader’s body

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Aug 13: The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and
Industry (DCCI) expressed shock that the office of secretary
taxation of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council in Assam
has allegedly authorised a poultry syndicate and allowed to set
up a check gate at Khatkhati near Dimapur to intercept vehicles
transporting chickens to Nagaland on the pretext of license
checking.
The Poultry Union Dimapur (PUD) imposed an indefinite ban on
import of poultry to Nagaland on August 10 opposing the
syndicate system that allegedly charges Rs 30 per kg of poultry
before any poultry consignment is allowed to enter Dimapur.
The union decided to continue the ban till a viable solution is
reached in order to stop exploitation of poultry traders and
consumers of Nagaland.
Extending support to the poultry ban by the PUD, the DCCI in a
release wondered why the Nagaland government and the
Dimapur district administration have so far not come up with
any concrete action and update the public on the issue.
Saying that it has always been at the forefront against any form
of monopoly or unfair trade practices, especially in the
commercial hub Dimapur, the DCCI said the recent disclosure
by the PUD of a syndicate system operating in neighbouring
Assam with regard to import of live chickens into Nagaland is
indeed alarming.
The traders’ body reiterated its stand that there should not be
any syndicate system, whether in poultry or any other
businesses, in Dimapur and the whole of Nagaland. The
syndicate system has for long stifled healthy competition in
business, especially at the cost of local entrepreneurs and
small-time businessmen, it observed.
Noting that the total ban on import of live chickens is affecting
almost every household in Nagaland, the DCCI extended
support to the PUD in its fight against the syndicate system as it
will deprive the local poultry traders and farmers of their profit
margin, and ultimately their very livelihood.
The DCCI members along with members of the Confederation
of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry also visited
the inter-state check gate on August 11 to extend solidarity to
the PUD.