RRR centres opened in parts of Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 20: The Kohima Municipal Council (KMC), in collaboration with Kohima Smart City Development Limited, launched RRR (reduce, reuse, recycle) centres for six wards as part of the ‘Meri Life Mera Swachh Shehar’ campaign at the municipal council office on Saturday.

Aboi Town Council in Mon district and Longleng Town Council also launched similar RRR centres in their respective council areas on the day.

Launching the centres in Kohima, deputy commissioner of the district Shanavas C said the waste created in Kohima city is more than its population which poses health hazards to the citizens.

“Not being farsighted and not thinking about sustainable development is a problem,” Shanavas pointed out.

He urged all the stakeholders to come forward and create awareness in all the localities under Kohima municipality. He also asked the citizens to have a civic sense and a sense of belonging.

“Do away with the habit of saying “my wish” and be responsible for a greener and livable environment, the DC said. He made a clarion call to all concerned to be cooperative and come forward so as to work together for a better tomorrow.

In her keynote address, KMC administrator T Lanusenla Longkumer said the aim of opening RRR centres is to create a cleaner and better healthy environment for a positive impact on the lives of citizens. She also informed that the best three RRR centres under KMC will be awarded.

In Aboi town, Aboi Town Council administrator Phuleshe K Yepthomi launched the RRR centres.

In his address, Yepthomi emphasised the importance of waste items that can be recycled and reused to not only suit the environment but also help in minimising waste products as a whole.

“This approach is economical at an individual level as well as at a community level,” he said and urged the people of the town to make use of the concept of RRR not only for now but also for in the days to come.

In Longeleng town, Longleng Town Council administrator Alongdhimen Jamir inaugurated the RRR centres.

RRR centre is a conceptualised one-stop solution for citizens for implementation of sustainable waste management and promoting a clean town.