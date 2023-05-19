Dimapur civic body to launch RRR campaign

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 18: The Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) will launch a three-week campaign to set up reduce, reuse and recycle (RRR) centres under its jurisdiction.

The campaign will be launched at Dimapur District Sports Complex (DDSC) stadium at 11 am under the theme “Meri Life Mera Swachh Shehar” as per the initiative of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 (U) of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. The campaign will conclude on World Environment Day on June 5 with a pledge for a clean and sustainable environment.

The aim of the campaign is to establish RRR centres where the citizens can contribute items like clothes, shoes, books, toys, newspapers and plastic excluding single-use plastic for reuse and recycling.

Urging all chairmen and gaon burhas (village chiefs) to attend the launch programme, the DMC said there will also be a RRR competition from May 20 to June 3 which will be open for all colonies (one colony per ward), DMC administrator W Manpai Phom said in a release on Thursday.

Self-help groups or NGOs can also participate in the competition with no objection certificate from the respective colony council.

The DMC said the participating colonies will have to submit the location of their RRR centre, along with contact name and phone number and address, on letterhead while registering on or before May 20.

It urged the participating colonies to document each day’s work in short videos and photos (preferably GPS photos).

The DMC added that the collected items are to be submitted from May 27 to June 3 at the DDSC stadium.