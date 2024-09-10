Sainik school cadets receive morale boost  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: On a momentous occasion for Sainik School Punglwa, Shri S Supongmeren Jamir, the Hon’ble member of parliament from Nagaland, visited the school on September 9, 2024, leaving an indelible mark on both the institution and its cadets.

The visit was highlighted by the unveiling of the school’s annual magazine, Vibrant Strings 2023-24.

Upon his arrival, Jamir was warmly received by Colonel Arvind Nautiyal, Principal, Sainik School Punglwa. The honourable MP then laid a wreath at the Amar Jawan memorial, observing the sacrifices of the brave soldiers.

The cadets of the Independent NCC Coy accorded Jamir a dignified guard of honour, showcasing their discipline and respect. He was then oriented about the school and its infrastructure.

During his visit, Jamir addressed the cadets with an inspiring speech, underscoring the significance of discipline, leadership, and patriotism in shaping the future of the nation. His words resonated deeply with the students, who are being groomed to be tomorrow’s leaders and protectors of the country.

The event also featured a short cultural program, where cadets showcased their diverse talents through performances that highlighted the holistic training and all-round development programme imparted to the cadets in the school.

As a mark of respect and gratitude, Colonel Arvind Nautiyal presented Jamir with the school’s memento in a gesture of appreciation for the MP’s support and engagement with the institution.

Meanwhile, Jamir’s visit not only provided a significant boost to the morale of the cadets but also reaffirmed the commitment of the local leadership to the advancement of educational institutions in the region.