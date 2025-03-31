23.7 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 31, 2025
type here...

Governor La Ganesan asks more youth to join NCC

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 30: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan urged more youth to join the NCC and contribute to the nation-building process.

- Advertisement -

Felicitating NCC cadets during Mann Ki Baat screening at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Sunday, Ganesan lauded the spirit of dedication, discipline, and service displayed by the NCC cadets. The event, coinciding with the Mann Ki Baat broadcast, celebrated the achievements of NCC cadets who have brought laurels to the state.

Related Posts:

He expressed his immense pleasure in celebrating the cadets’ accomplishments, emphasising the NCC’s role in shaping character, instilling patriotism, and grooming future leaders of the nation.

“The NCC is much more than a youth organization — it is a movement that shapes character, instills patriotism, and grooms the future leaders of our great nation.

“Today, we felicitate cadets who have brought pride to our state through their remarkable accomplishments,” Ganesan said.

- Advertisement -

He added that some of them marched with pride at the All India Republic Day parade in New Delhi, while others brought home medals from national events and youth camps.

“Many of you have excelled in various NCC programmes with distinction, and a few have even earned the opportunity to join the prestigious National Defence Academy,” he said.

Ganesan noted that these achievements are not just personal milestones but a testament to the cadets’ hard work, perseverance, and the values that NCC upholds.

Highlighting the impact of Mann Ki Baat, he said the programme has continuously recognised individuals and organisations for contributing to society, adding today’s event extended that recognition to NCC cadets, who embody the spirit of nation-building.

- Advertisement -

During the event, outstanding NCC cadets were felicitated for their exemplary performance in various fields, including leadership, community service, and participation in national-level events.

The governor presented certificates to the awardees as a token of appreciation.

9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Govt, corporates should support local folk artists: Iconic assamese singer Sumon...

The Hills Times -
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh