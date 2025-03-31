Governor La Ganesan asks more youth to join NCC

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 30: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan urged more youth to join the NCC and contribute to the nation-building process.

Felicitating NCC cadets during Mann Ki Baat screening at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Sunday, Ganesan lauded the spirit of dedication, discipline, and service displayed by the NCC cadets. The event, coinciding with the Mann Ki Baat broadcast, celebrated the achievements of NCC cadets who have brought laurels to the state.

He expressed his immense pleasure in celebrating the cadets’ accomplishments, emphasising the NCC’s role in shaping character, instilling patriotism, and grooming future leaders of the nation.

“The NCC is much more than a youth organization — it is a movement that shapes character, instills patriotism, and grooms the future leaders of our great nation.

“Today, we felicitate cadets who have brought pride to our state through their remarkable accomplishments,” Ganesan said.

He added that some of them marched with pride at the All India Republic Day parade in New Delhi, while others brought home medals from national events and youth camps.

“Many of you have excelled in various NCC programmes with distinction, and a few have even earned the opportunity to join the prestigious National Defence Academy,” he said.

Ganesan noted that these achievements are not just personal milestones but a testament to the cadets’ hard work, perseverance, and the values that NCC upholds.

Highlighting the impact of Mann Ki Baat, he said the programme has continuously recognised individuals and organisations for contributing to society, adding today’s event extended that recognition to NCC cadets, who embody the spirit of nation-building.

During the event, outstanding NCC cadets were felicitated for their exemplary performance in various fields, including leadership, community service, and participation in national-level events.

The governor presented certificates to the awardees as a token of appreciation.