Sainik School Punglwa honours alumni officers

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 16: Sainik School Punglwa in Peren district of Nagaland honoured two of its Naga students who were recently commissioned as officers in the Indian armed forces in the school.

- Advertisement -

While Obed Newmai was commissioned into the Indian Air Force as Flight Lieutenant and Hinoto Kakishe Yepthomi was commissioned into the Indian army as Lieutenant. They are the first two distinguished Naga alumni from the school to be commissioned in the Indian armed forces.

In their address to the cadets of the school, Newmai and Yepthomi shared their remarkable journey from cadetship to commissioning, epitomizing the ethos of discipline, integrity, and sacrifice instilled by their alma mater. Their testimonies resonated deeply with the cadets, igniting a fervent desire to follow in their footsteps and serve the nation with unyielding devotion.

Both the young officers exhorted the cadets of the school to embrace the call of duty and consider a noble career in the armed forces.

Their poignant narrative traversed the corridors of time, recounting their formative years at Sainik School Punglwa and the indelible lessons learned in the school.

- Advertisement -

They were presented with the school memento by the principal as a token of their association with the school.

Vice principal expressed profound gratitude to the distinguished alumni and lauded them for being a beacon of inspiration to the young cadets of the school.