Sainik School Punglwa, Nagaland celebrates 17th founders’ day

Ceremony commenced with a poignant tribute to the gallant soldiers with wreath laying at the war memorial

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 12: Sainik School, Punglwa Nagaland (SSPN) commemorated its 17th  Founders’ Day recently. A series of events were held to commemorate the event. Uniel Kichu, IPS, DIG (Range/NAP) Nagaland Police HQs, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony commenced with a poignant tribute to the gallant soldiers with wreath laying at the war memorial, followed by a Guard of Honour by the cadets.

The programme unfolded with the symbolic lighting of the Lamp and release of the Half Yearly Newsletter, ‘Voice of the Young Worriors of Morung’ (VYWOM). Principal of the School, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished gathering whereas the Vice-Principal presented the annual report. The cultural extravaganza presented by the cadets showcased their multifaceted talents, encompassing cultural dances, group and solo performances, blending entertainment with education seamlessly.

Acknowledging the excellence, the felicitation ceremony recognized the outstanding cadets. Best Cadet in Academics and Sports was awarded to Cadet Mastufa Ahmed and Cadet Sukhabo V Kiho respectively.  The cadet adjudged best in Officer Like Qualities is cadet Rakesh Nalo. The coveted Cock House Trophy was awarded to Patkai House and Doyang House in Junior and Senior category respectively.

Expressing gratitude, the principal presented the school memento to the Chief Guest, followed by an enlightening address by the cheif guest. In his address the officer, an alumnus of Sainik School Imphal, shared his reminiscence of his life as a cadet thirty years ago and highlighted the importance of discipline, knowledge and purpose.

Tsonga, PGT English, extended a vote of thanks. The programme came to its conclusion with the resonant strains of the National Anthem.

