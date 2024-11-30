22 C
Saint Claret College becomes Arunachal’s first Autonomous College

The Deputy Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X extended his heartfelt congratulations to the college, describing the achievement as a testament to the institution's unwavering dedication to educational excellence and youth empowerment.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: In a historic milestone for higher education in Arunachal Pradesh, Saint Claret College, Ziro, has been granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced on Saturday.

The Deputy Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X extended his heartfelt congratulations to the college, describing the achievement as a testament to the institution’s unwavering dedication to educational excellence and youth empowerment.

He wrote, “Congratulations to Saint Claret College, Ziro, for being conferred autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC)—a historic achievement as the first college in Arunachal Pradesh to receive this prestigious honor.”

He also expressed his best wishes to the entire Claretian family, highlighting their role in setting new benchmarks in academic innovation and holistic development.

This prestigious recognition marks the first time a college in the state has achieved autonomy, signaling a significant step forward for the region’s academic landscape.

“This milestone reflects the institution’s dedication to empowering the youth of our state. May this autonomy bring greater opportunities for growth and success,” Mein added.

Additionally, the autonomous status will enable Saint Claret College to introduce new academic programs, design its own curriculum, and conduct examinations independently, further enhancing its capacity to deliver quality education tailored to the needs of the students and the community.

CS Kota chairs meeting to position Assam as Fragrance Industry hub

