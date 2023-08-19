SBI offers loan relief to Manipur customers amidst unrest  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: The State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a substantial loan relief package for its

customers in the violence-affected region of Manipur. The package encompasses a moratorium of up to

12 months on Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs), interest payments, and other dues.

This relief initiative is available to borrowers whose accounts were not classified as non-performing

assets (NPAs) as of May 3, 2023, as stated in a notice by the SBI Manipur regional office. The

implementation of the package is based on an assessment date of May 4, 2023.

To benefit from this relief, borrowers in Manipur are encouraged to approach their home branches or

any nearby SBI branch before the deadline of August 31, 2023, as announced by the SBI.

It is pertinent to note that Manipur has been grappling with unrest since May 3, following clashes

between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which escalated into widespread violence. The state has

witnessed significant disruption, with over 150 fatalities and thousands displaced during the nearly four-

month-long period of turmoil.