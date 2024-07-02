28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
type here...

Schools having low number of students to be merged with nearby schools in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, July 1: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said around 165 schools that have a low number of students would be merged with other schools located in their vicinity.

The state education department has already undertaken an extensive survey to identify the schools in which the number of students is low.

- Advertisement -

“Raising the alarm over the move to rationalise students and teachers in state-run schools will not bring fruitful results. Schools mushroomed in the state due to political reasons. We have to ensure quality education by merging schools with low number of students with schools that have a good number of students,” he told the reporters on Sunday.

“It came to light that a few schools run with four students and two or three teachers. The merger plan will be beneficial for the students too. The shortage of teaching staff will also be addressed by the plan,” he said.

Saha said around 165 schools having a low number of students will be merged with nearby schools, preferably located within a 1 km radius.

The chief minister said the government was also working to address traffic congestion in Agartala.

- Advertisement -

“I had a meeting with engineers on addressing traffic jams in various parts of the city. I suggested constructing more flyovers to ensure seamless movement of vehicles,” he said. (PTI)

7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Barzakh’ is downright experimental and I love it: Fawad Khan

The Hills Times -
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India