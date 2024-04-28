Second phase Lok Sabha poll in Manipur registers 76.06% voter turnout

IMPHAL, April 27: Except sporadic violent incidents in some polling stations, the voting in the remaining 13 assembly segments of Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary constituency spread across the eight districts concluded peacefully with 76.06% voter turnout on Friday.

The Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary constituency covers 28 assembly segments and the voting in the 15 assembly segments was held on April 19, the first phase of the seven-phase 18th Lok Sabha general elections.

The voting in the remaining 13 assembly segments spread across eight districts – Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Jiribam, Pherzawl and Tengnoupal – was held today.

Sporadic violent incidents were reported in some polling stations in Ukhrul, Tamenglong and Tengnoupal districts.

Except these sporadic incidents of violence, no major poll-related violence reported from other parts of the eight districts even though reports said that the voting in the first hours in Jiribam district was disrupted by a heavy rainfall.

However, after the rainfall stopped, voters turned out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Meanwhile, as per the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) Manipur, the overall voter turnout was 76.06% at 5pm. The office registered 15.49% voter turnout at 9am, 33.22% at 11 am and reached 54.08% at 1 pm.

The voting at 848 polling stations across the eight districts commenced at 7 am and concluded by 4 pm. At some polling stations, the voting continued even after the end of the official deadline as the voting was delayed due to various reasons including technical problems in the EVMs.

There are a total of 4,84,949 voters, including 2,39,140 men, 2,45,807 women, and two transgender individuals eligible to cast their votes in the 13 assembly segments.

In the 15 Assembly segments of the parliamentary seat where the voting took place on April 19, 61.98 % voter turnout was registered.

Four candidates are in the fray for the Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary constituency. They are Alfred Kangam S Arthur of Congress, Kachui Timothy Zimik of NPF and two independent candidates – S Kho John and Alyson Abonmai.

The faiths of the four candidates will be known after the counting of votes scheduled on June 4.

Manipur has two Lok Sabha seats and the voting for the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency in which six candidates are in the fray was held on April 19. The constituency registered 68.62% voter turnout. (NNN)