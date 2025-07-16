32.2 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Security Forces Arrest RPF/PLA Cadre in Bishnupur District

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

BISHNUPUR, JULY 16: Security forces arrested a 23-year-old man named Thongam Inaoba Meitei, alias Lalaba, from his house at Laingoubi Maning Leikai under Kumbi police station in the Bishnupur district. The accused is claimed to be an active member of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), a militant group engaged in insurgent activities in Manipur.

Meitei had received 30 days of initial military training at a Myanmar camp, reports said. In the course of the operation, security agents confiscated a Kechaoda keypad mobile phone and an Airtel SIM card from him. His arrest is an integral part of ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the area as authorities further clamp down on militant groups.

As a part of an overall strategy towards maintaining peace and stability, security personnel have stepped up operations throughout Manipur. Priority is being accorded to vulnerable and fringe regions so that unrest could be averted and the civilian population protected. On the same day, 243 trucks moving with life-essential commodities were escorted successfully along National Highway 37, with convoy escorting aid extended through sensitive and high-risk terrain.

In order to support law and order, a total of 111 checkpoints were established throughout hill and valley districts. The checkpoints were helpful in the monitoring of movement and in the detection of suspicious activity. At these checks, four individuals were taken in for further questioning.

Security agencies have assured that search and area domination operations will be ongoing in the days ahead as part of their consistent campaign to stem insurgency and ensure public safety throughout the state.

