Three Arrested in Manipur for Links to Banned Insurgent Groups

IMPHAL, JULY 8: As part of a concerted crackdown on banned insurgent outfits, Manipur Police and security forces carried out several operations in the state on July 7, arresting three people with suspected links to banned groups. The operations are part of an intensified drive against extortion and insurgent activities.

In Imphal West, an 18-year-old active Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) cadre, one Huiningsungbam George Bush Meitei alias Lalloiba, was arrested from Lamphel Grace Colony. He was reportedly into extortion, as per the officials. During the raid, police seized a mobile phone, an iPad Air, and an Aadhaar card from him.

Another operation in the district of Imphal East resulted in the arrest of 26-year-old Thokchom Wilson Singh alias BK, who was an active worker of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). He used to extort money from retailers and shopkeepers in some areas like Canchipur, Mantripukhri, and Kakwa, according to allegations. A mobile phone was recovered during his arrest.

At the same time in Thoubal district, 43-year-old Khumanthem Bikramjit Singh was detained for providing SIM cards to underground organizations, including the PREPAK (PRO) faction. The police disclosed that these SIM cards were being utilized by Myanmar-based insurgent groups to rob money from the people in the area. A Realme mobile, two active SIM cards, and more than 100 SIM cards of various telecom operators were seized from him.

Apart from the anti-insurgency drive, police carried on with enforcing the traffic laws. On July 7, 15 traffic challans totalling fine value of ₹26,500 were issued. A special drive conducted the day before led to the removal of 16 vehicles’ tinted films, indicating the state’s overall drive towards law and order.

Security forces also intensified area domination and search operations in peripheral and vulnerable areas. In total, 111 checkpoints were established all over Manipur, resulting in the detention of six persons. In the meantime, 217 vehicles carrying essential commodities were escorted safely along NH-37 under armed convoy escort.

