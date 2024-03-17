Security measures enhanced for smooth conduct of LS polls: Manipur CM

IMPHAL, March 16: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that security measures have been enhanced for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha in Manipur.

Talking to the reporters on the sideline of flagging off of a bus carrying a team of media persons on an external tour to Andaman Island, Biren Singh said that the state government had already taken up security measures for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

- Advertisement -

Top officials of all the security agencies in Manipur were directed to put their personnel on alert during a security review meeting held yesterday, he also said.

During the meeting, he said, “I have instructed all the concerned security officials to keep alert their personnel to avoid any untoward incident during the elections.”

The chief minister made the statement in the morning hours ahead of the announcement of the election scheduled for the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Soon after ECI made the announcement in New Delhi, chief electoral officer (CEO) Manipur stated that the polling for the two Lok Sabha seats of the state will go on two phases, that is, on April 19 and 26.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, the chief minister flagged off a bus carrying a team of media persons on an external tour to Andaman Island from the Chief Minister’s Bungalow. The chief minister wished the team a successful and safe trip.

Altogether 30 media persons including DIPR officials are part of the team for the tour organized by the All Manipur Working Journalists Union under the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

During the tour, the team will witness a light and sound exhibition at Cellular Jail, visit Mount Manipur National Park and Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park, Wandoor, Jolly Buoy Island, Limestone Cave, Baratang Island, Ross and Smith Island among others.

The trip will be a significant one, said the chief minister while expressing gratitude toward the Central leaders for the recognition of Manipur’s historical significance, particularly the replacement of Mount Hurriet with Mount Manipur.

- Advertisement -

He also lauded the initiative of the Manipur journalists in visiting the place to trace the footstep of the forefathers who were put in jail in the Island after the British invented the erstwhile Kingdom.

The flag-off ceremony was also attended by some MLAs, IPR commissioner M Joy Singh and DIPR director Dr Th Charanjit Singh among others. (NNN)