Security tightened in government buildings in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, June 28: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range), Davis NR Marak has said that the Meghalaya police was taking steps to improve the security of the Meghalaya High Court and other vital government buildings in the state.

His statement came days after the Meghalaya High Court had received a second bomb threat via email. The first threat was issued on January 6, this year.

- Advertisement -

“We had sent our bomb squad to verify. However, it appears that the bomb threat was a hoax. Therefore, no formal FIR has been filed (in this regard),” Marak told reporters on Thursday.

“However, we are serious about the security of the high court and all other vital government buildings in the state. In fact, we had several rounds of serious discussions as far as the security of these buildings is concerned and we will be actively taking up the matter,” he said.

He informed that the issue of security would be one of the important issues to be taken up at the SsP-Cos Conference, which began at the police headquarters here on Friday.

“We already have discussed a roadmap to improve the security of the high court, which will be discussed in detail in the conference,” Marak stated. (NNN)