Steps taken to improve security of govt institutions: Meghalaya police

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, June 27: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range) Davis NR Marak on Thursday said the Meghalaya police are taking steps to improve the security of the Meghalaya High Court and other vital government installations in the state.

His statement came days after the Meghalaya High Court had received a second bomb threat via email. The first threat was issued on January 6, this year.

“We had sent our bomb squad to verify. However, it appears that the bomb threat was a hoax. Therefore, no formal FIR has been filed (in this regard),” Marak told reporters.

“However, we are serious about the security of the High Court and all other vital installations. In fact, we had several rounds of serious discussions as far as the security of these vital installations are concerned and we will be actively taking (up the matter),” he said.

He informed that the issue of security will be one of the important issues to be taken up at the SsP-Cos Conference, which will commence from tomorrow at the police headquarters here.

“We already have discussed a roadmap to improve the security of the High Court and all that, so that will be discussed in detail tomorrow in the conference,” Marak stated. (NNN)

