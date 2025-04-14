Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Detained for Illegal Entry in South Tripura’s Belonia

HT Digital

AGARTALA, HT Digital: In a significant development on Sunday, Belonia Police detained seven Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to illegally cross the Indo-Bangladesh border through Amzadnagar, a border village in South Tripura district.

The group, now in police custody, was apprehended based on a tip-off received by law enforcement authorities.

The operation was led by Officer-in-Charge Shibu Ranjan Dey of Belonia Police Station. Acting swiftly on the intelligence input, the police intercepted a vehicle at Manur Mukh Tabla Chowmuhani, where the Bangladeshi nationals were found traveling. Along with the seven detainees, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Raju Biswas, was also taken into custody for further questioning.

During initial interrogation, the detained individuals reportedly confessed to being members of the Chatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League in Bangladesh. They claimed they were feeling unsafe in their home country and decided to flee in search of refuge in India. The group further revealed that an Indian tout had assisted them in illegally crossing the border.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over border security and the possibility of politically linked illegal immigration. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to verify the claims made by the detainees and uncover the network behind this cross-border movement.