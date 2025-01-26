Seven Tripura Police officials to be awarded with President’s Medal, on Republic Day

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Jan 25: Seven personnel from Tripura Police have been recognized for their exemplary service with the prestigious President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of Republic Day 2025.

This year, a total of 942 individuals from Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence (HG&CD), and Correctional Services across the country have been conferred Gallantry and Service Medals.

- Advertisement -

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) honors individuals with an exceptional and distinguished record of service, while the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) acknowledges dedicated and resourceful service.

10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025 Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health View all stories

Nationwide, 101 PSMs were awarded this year, including 85 to Police Service personnel, 5 to Fire Service, 7 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service, and 4 to Correctional Services. Among the 746 MSMs distributed, 634 went to Police Service personnel, 37 to Fire Service, 39 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service, and 36 to Correctional Services.

From Tripura, Goduguluri Srinivasa Rao, Additional Director General of Police, has been honored with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Additionally, the following officers have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service including From Tripura, Bijoy Debbarma, Superintendent Of Police, Manik Das, Superintendent Of Police, Panna Lal Sen, Deputy Superintendent Of Police, Ajoy Debbarma, Deputy Superintendent Of Police, Shyamal Debbarma, Deputy Superintendent Of Police, and Niranjan Debbarma, Subedar selected for Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

These awards highlight the dedication and commitment of Tripura Police personnel in serving the community and upholding law and order.