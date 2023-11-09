Shillong based university to host first Vice Chancellors’ Colloquium

SHILLONG, Nov 8: Martin Luther Christian University,
Shillong, is set to host the First Vice Chancellors’ Colloquium,
in which all the private universities in Meghalaya will
participate.
The theme of the colloquium is “Implementation of the
National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: A Catalyst for
Transformation of Higher Education”.
The event will be held on November 8, 2023, at the MLCU
Umsawli, Shillong. The Education Minister of Meghalaya,
Rakkam A Sangma, will attend the vice-chancellor’s
Colloquium as the chief guest.
The objectives of the colloquium are to emphasize the need
to have a comprehensive understanding of the NEP 2020 and
its implementation in higher education institutions. The
colloquium also aims to articulate the goals and strategies for
the transformation of higher education in India.
The universities will share their best practices for the success
of NEP 2020, encouraging a culture of continuous
improvement. It will enhance collaborations among
institutions, and encourage a collective effort towards
educational excellence.
The participating universities include the Institute of
Chartered Financial Analysts of India University (ICFAI),
University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), C.
Motilal Jawaharlal University (CMJ), North East Adventist
University (NEAU), Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), MIT
University, and the host Martin Luther Christian University.
