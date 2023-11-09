Shillong based university to host first Vice Chancellors’ Colloquium

SHILLONG, Nov 8: Martin Luther Christian University,

Shillong, is set to host the First Vice Chancellors’ Colloquium,

in which all the private universities in Meghalaya will

participate.

The theme of the colloquium is “Implementation of the

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: A Catalyst for

Transformation of Higher Education”.

The event will be held on November 8, 2023, at the MLCU

Umsawli, Shillong. The Education Minister of Meghalaya,

Rakkam A Sangma, will attend the vice-chancellor’s

Colloquium as the chief guest.

The objectives of the colloquium are to emphasize the need

to have a comprehensive understanding of the NEP 2020 and

its implementation in higher education institutions. The

colloquium also aims to articulate the goals and strategies for

the transformation of higher education in India.

The universities will share their best practices for the success

of NEP 2020, encouraging a culture of continuous

improvement. It will enhance collaborations among

institutions, and encourage a collective effort towards

educational excellence.

The participating universities include the Institute of

Chartered Financial Analysts of India University (ICFAI),

University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), C.

Motilal Jawaharlal University (CMJ), North East Adventist

University (NEAU), Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), MIT

University, and the host Martin Luther Christian University.

(NNN)