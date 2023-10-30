Shillong’s transport project wins accolade in Delhi

HT Digital,

Shillong, Oct 30: The 16th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2023, centred on sustainable urban transport in Delhi, has recognised Shillong for its outstanding public participation in transport planning.

- Advertisement -

The award for the ‘City with the Best Record of Public Involvement in its Transport Planning’ was bestowed upon Shillong for the ‘Shared Commuter Service in East Khasi Hills (Shillong)’ project.

This significant project was led by the Sustainable Transport and Efficient Mobility Society (STEMS), a venture established by the Planning Department, Meghalaya government in 2021.

Shillong was awarded “City with the Best Record of Public Involvement in its Transport Planning” for the project ‘Shared Commuter Service in East Khasi Hills (Shillong)’, an initiative implemented by the Sustainable Transport and Efficient Mobility Society (STEMS) at the 16th… pic.twitter.com/ZIBNqavBKr — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 29, 2023

The prestigious award was given to STEMS by Manoj Joshi, the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Isawanda Laloo, the CEO of STEMS and the Secretary to the Meghalaya government, accepted the award on behalf of her team on Sunday.

Shillong was highlighted for its outstanding public involvement, while cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, and Jabalpur were applauded for their achievements in various categories.

- Advertisement -

The project by STEMS that won the award stood out due to its comprehensive collaboration with the community, schools, parents, and government departments such as the District Administration, East Khasi Hills, Shillong Traffic Police, and PWD.

The initiative has already been lauded by parents and students who have used the shared bus service for 15 schools.