Sikkim constitutes five-member panel ahead of bypolls

GANGTOK, Oct 16: The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday constituted a five-member parliamentary board comprising senior ministers to select candidates for by-elections to Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies in the Himalayan state, a party statement said.

Bypolls will be held in the two constituencies on November 13.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Article XI of the Constitution of the SKM, the president (chief minister Prem Singh Tamang) hereby constitutes the parliamentary board for the upcoming bypolls in Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies,” the statement issued by party general secretary (headquarters) Pawan Gurung said.

SKM working president Kunga Nima Lepcha has been appointed as the chairman of the parliamentary board with senior ministers Sonam Lama, Arun Kumar Upreti, Bhoj Raj Rai, and Nar Bahadur Dahal (Chettri) being the members, he said.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the chief minister’s son Aditya Golay, who had earlier represented Soreng-Chakung, may be renominated from the seat, which he had vacated for his father in this year’s assembly polls.

The CM later vacated Soreng-Chakung and retained the other seat, Rhenock, which he had won in the assembly elections. (PTI)