Sikkim: PM Modi assures support to chief minister Prem Singh Tamang amidst natural disaster

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Gangtok, Oct 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has communicated with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday regarding the recent flash flood in the Teesta River. He has assured full support to the state amid the natural calamity that has struck the Himalayan state.

“Spoke to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. Assured all possible support in addressing the challenge. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected,” Modi said on X.

In the aftermath of the flood, twenty-three army personnel are missing and 41 vehicles have been submerged under the slush. Search operations are currently underway.

Five bodies have been recovered so far, following the disaster caused by a glacial lake outburst in north Sikkim late on Tuesday night. According to a senior official from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the outburst occurred in the Lhonak lake in north Sikkim. In addition, reports suggest that at least 30 people have gone missing in the flash floods.

Prabhakar Rai, director of Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, stated that the exact number of missing people is yet to be confirmed. As per the latest updates, seven people have been reported missing.

