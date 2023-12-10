Sikkim: Preparations underway to host Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama

HT Digital,

Gangtok, Dec 10: Sikkim is all set to host Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama who will be visiting the Himalayan state from 11 to 13 December.

During his three day visit, the Dalai Lama will be engaging in a teaching session at Paljor stadium, Gangtok on December 12 which is expected to draw nearly 40,000 devotees.

The Dalai Lama will be arriving at the Libing Army helipad on December 11. With all preparations and security arrangements in complete, with a final meeting held today to brief volunteers and security personnel on their roles.

The state government has provided shuttle buses for the transport of devotees and volunteers as there will be no taxis on December 12.

Further, CM Prem Singh Tamang himself reviewed the preparations at Paljor Stadium today.