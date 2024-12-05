Situation in NE changed after PM Modi assumed office: Minister

KOHIMA, Dec 4: Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said the entire northeastern part of the country was “neglected for several years”, but the scenario changed after Narendra Modi became the prime minister.

Shekhawat, during an address at the Hornbill Festival, said the nation is celebrating the 75th year of adapting the Constitution, and during this period, India has developed a lot.

The minister, however, noted that during the journey of 75 years, “our entire eastern India and northeastern part of the country, which is vibrant, which has a huge potential, was neglected”.

“But after Narendra Modi came into national politics and joined the office of prime minister, in the journey of the last 10 years, things have completely changed,” he asserted.

Modi has visited the northeastern states “more than 70 times” on various occasions to witness the development and experience the diversity of the region, and also made arrangement for all Union ministers to frequently visit these states, Shekhawat said.

“We can see the transformation which has happened in this era of Modi ji in the last 10 years… Now we are convinced that when India is going to be a developed nation in the next 25 years, the northeastern states, especially Nagaland, has the potential to be the driver of this transformation,” he added. (PTI)