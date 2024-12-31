14 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Six tourists stranded in Sikkim rescued

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GANGTOK, Dec 30: Six tourists from Assam, travelling on motorcycles, were rescued after they got stranded in North Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, police said on Monday.

The tourists were stranded at Yakshe, around 10 km from Lachung, in Mangan district on Sunday night.

Police, along with locals, rescued the tourists. Black ice on the roads made it impossible for the motorcycles to move, a police officer said.

After the rescue operation, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the road to Yumthang Valley by Monday morning. Authorities, however, urged travelers to exercise caution as black ice remains a potential hazard. Officials recommended checking road conditions and taking necessary safety measures before setting out. (PTI)

