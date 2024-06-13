SKM’s Mingma Norbu Sherpa new speaker of Sikkim assembly

GANGTOK, June 12: SKM MLA Mingma Norbu Sherpa was unanimously elected the speaker of the Sikkim assembly on Wednesday.

Raj Kumari Thapa was unanimously elected the deputy speaker of the House.

Pro-tem speaker Sanjeet Kharel put forward the proposal for voting by the members who unanimously elected Sharma as the speaker of the House.

A two-term MLA from Daramdin, Sharma was a minister in the last Prem Singh Tamang government.

After taking charge, the new speaker read out a proposal about Raj Kumari Thapa’s candidature for the post of deputy speaker.

Thapa, 44, was also elected unanimously by the House. She is a two-term MLA from Rangang-Yangang.

Earlier, pro-tem speaker Kharel administered oath to all 31 members of the House, beginning with chief minister Prem Singh Tamang who has been elected from two constituencies — Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung. (PTI)