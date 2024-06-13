29 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 13, 2024
type here...

SKM’s Mingma Norbu Sherpa new speaker of Sikkim assembly

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, June 12: SKM MLA Mingma Norbu Sherpa was unanimously elected the speaker of the Sikkim assembly on Wednesday.

Raj Kumari Thapa was unanimously elected the deputy speaker of the House.

- Advertisement -

Pro-tem speaker Sanjeet Kharel put forward the proposal for voting by the members who unanimously elected Sharma as the speaker of the House.

A two-term MLA from Daramdin, Sharma was a minister in the last Prem Singh Tamang government.

After taking charge, the new speaker read out a proposal about Raj Kumari Thapa’s candidature for the post of deputy speaker.

Thapa, 44, was also elected unanimously by the House. She is a two-term MLA from Rangang-Yangang.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, pro-tem speaker Kharel administered oath to all 31 members of the House, beginning with chief minister Prem Singh Tamang who has been elected from two constituencies — Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung. (PTI)

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Everywhere I go, people call me Pradhan ji: Raghubir Yadav on...

The Hills Times -
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India 7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon 5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India 8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh