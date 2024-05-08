23 C
Snapping of goods train services worry Tripura

NFR seeks few more days for restoration

AGARTALA, May 7: Snapping of goods train services due to a derailment in Assam’s Dima Hasao district has become a cause of concern for the Tripura government, while the North East Frontier Railway has sought a “few more days” for restoration.

Goods train services to Tripura have been snapped since April 26 due to derailment of a goods train in Jatinga area of Assam, causing a shortage of goods in the northeastern state.

To tide over the situation, the Tripura government has already imposed restrictions on the sale of fuel as stock continues to remain low.

“Goods train services have not been restored despite all-out efforts by the NFR. We will take up the issue at the highest level,” Tripura Transport Secretary UK Chakma told PTI.

The NFR, which had earlier assured of restoration of services by May 7, however, failed to meet the deadline and sought three more days.

NFR CPRO Sabyasachi Dey said, “Over 300 workers have been engaged in restoration work at Jatinga for the past few days. There is no disruption in passenger train services but good train services have been affected due to derailment of a goods train on April 26. We have sought time to restore the service at the earliest.”

With the supply of foodgrains affected due to the disruption in goods train services, Tripura Additional Secretary for Food and Civil Supplies, Nirmal Adhikari, on Monday held a meeting with the representatives of Tripura Merchants’ Association (TMA) and Tripura Wholesale Grocery Merchants’ Association (TWGMA) to review the situation.

“There is no need to panic as the state has food stock for around a month. The meeting was aimed at reviewing the situation in the wake of disruption in goods train services to the state. We requested the merchants to continue procuring essential items, including foodgrains, by road till the train services were restored,” an official said. (PTI)

